    Coast Guard responds to vessel fire near Rockport, Texas

    ROCKPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Captain of a good Samaritan vessel request Coast Guard assistance after sighting a vessel on fire on Feb. 15, 2019 near Rockport, Texas. It was reported that were no persons aboard the fishing vessel at the time of the fire. U.S. Coast Guard Audio.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2019
    Location: ROCKPORT, TX, US 
