Coast Guard responds to vessel fire near Rockport, Texas

Captain of a good Samaritan vessel request Coast Guard assistance after sighting a vessel on fire on Feb. 15, 2019 near Rockport, Texas. It was reported that were no persons aboard the fishing vessel at the time of the fire. U.S. Coast Guard Audio.
|02.15.2019
|02.15.2019 15:38
|Newscasts
|56402
|1902/DOD_106458842.mp3
|00:01:08
|2019
|ROCKPORT, TX, US
|47
|2
|2
|0
