    Hugh Schilling-WWII B-29 CFC Gunner

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2019

    Audio by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    Interview with Hugh Schilling who was a WWII B-29 CFC Gunner in the USAAF 20th Air Force, 500th Bomb Group, 881st Bomb Squadron in the Pacific Theater. Hugh speaks about his entry into the military and leads up to discussion of the Atom bomb drops on Japan.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2019
    Date Posted: 02.13.2019 13:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56362
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106450618.mp3
    Length: 00:18:04
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hugh Schilling-WWII B-29 CFC Gunner, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    WWII Veteran
    WWII Veteran Interview
    B-29 Gunner
    USAAF Veteran

