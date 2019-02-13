Airman 1st Class Peejay Jack, a 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron vehicle maintainer with the Florida Air National Guard, was awarded the Airman’s Medal by Maj. Gen. Lenny Richoux, the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command commander, during a ceremony at MacDill AFB Feb. 9.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2019 13:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56360
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106450493.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 13 February 2019 A, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT