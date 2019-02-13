(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 13 February 2019 A

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Airman 1st Class Peejay Jack, a 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron vehicle maintainer with the Florida Air National Guard, was awarded the Airman’s Medal by Maj. Gen. Lenny Richoux, the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command commander, during a ceremony at MacDill AFB Feb. 9.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 13 February 2019 A, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

