    Air Force Radio News 12 February 2019 A

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Raising the number of flying combat missions is one way the Air Force is increasing it's lethality and readiness.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2019
    Date Posted: 02.12.2019 13:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56346
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106447077.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 February 2019 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    ICT
    readiness
    lethality
    AFRN
    integrated combat turn

