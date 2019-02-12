Today's story: Raising the number of flying combat missions is one way the Air Force is increasing it's lethality and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2019 13:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56346
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106447077.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|26
This work, Air Force Radio News 12 February 2019 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT