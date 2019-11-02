Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, Marine Air-Ground Task Force-6 recently conducted an air assault course as part of Integrated Training Exercise 2-19 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms California. While Marines conducted maneuvers on the ground Marine pilots from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 took to the skies to provide fire, during the assault course, for their comrades below. The course is meant to provide unique and realistic training to help create a more lethal and combat ready force.



Over in the Pacific,

Marines with 1st Marine Air Wing and Philippine military forces just wrapped up Marine Aviation Support Activity 19.1 at Basa Air Base, Naval Education Training Center, and Marine Barracks Gregorio Lim February 8th. The bilateral exercise highlighted the two nations ability to contribute to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region as well as prepare both forces for potential real world scenarios.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.