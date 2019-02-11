(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 February 2019 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: With a focus on improving aircrew safety and saving lives, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Agile Combat Support Directorate is fielding 12,000 new personnel locator beacons.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 February 2019 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

