Date Taken: 02.11.2019 Date Posted: 02.11.2019 13:45 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56331 Filename: 1902/DOD_106443819.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 High-Res. Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 58

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 11 February 2019 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.