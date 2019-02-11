Today's story: With a focus on improving aircrew safety and saving lives, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Agile Combat Support Directorate is fielding 12,000 new personnel locator beacons.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2019 13:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56331
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106443819.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|58
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 February 2019 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT