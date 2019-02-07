(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 7 February 2019

    Pacific Pulse: 7 February 2019

    JAPAN

    02.07.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force hold a change of command ceremony, U.S. Navy Seabees build classrooms in Thailand for exercise Cobra Gold 19, and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts a night-time boat raid as part of their certification exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2019
    Date Posted: 02.07.2019 19:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56298
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106434867.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 7 February 2019, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    DMA
    Cobra Gold
    Defense Media Activity
    USFJ
    U.S. Forces Japan
    5AF
    Fifth Air Force
    AFN Tokyo
    Pacific Pulse

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT