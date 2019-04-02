(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 2 - Air Force Recruiting Service

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Another in-depth discussionm, this time with Air Force Recruiting Service. We talk with Tech. Sgts. Manuel Christian and Meagan Roberts about Recruiter Tiers 1,2,3; Developmental Special Duty; "Goals," and 30,000 lives changed in 2018;

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2019
    Date Posted: 02.06.2019 14:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56257
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106429159.mp3
    Length: 00:38:53
    Artist Dan Hawkins
    Album Developing Mach-21 Airmen
    Track # 2
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 2 - Air Force Recruiting Service, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mach-21 Airmen Podcast

