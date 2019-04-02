Another in-depth discussionm, this time with Air Force Recruiting Service. We talk with Tech. Sgts. Manuel Christian and Meagan Roberts about Recruiter Tiers 1,2,3; Developmental Special Duty; "Goals," and 30,000 lives changed in 2018;
This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 2 - Air Force Recruiting Service, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
