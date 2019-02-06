(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 06 February 2019 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Airmen out of Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, flew a combined humanitarian and training mission to three countries over the weekend.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 06 February 2019 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Humanitarian
    Training
    Joint Base Charleston
    AFRN

