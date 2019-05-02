(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAREUR Radio News Update 2018 Vollrath Awards

    USAREUR Radio News Update 2018 Vollrath Awards

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    02.05.2019

    Audio by Robert Sekula 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - Five human resources professionals were recognized by U.S. Army Europe for their superior leadership and quality of service at the 2018 Fredrick E. Vollrath Human Resources Award For Excellence ceremony Feb. 5.

    U.S. Army Europe 2018 Vollrath Human Resources Award for Excellence

    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

