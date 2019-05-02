USAREUR Radio News Update 2018 Vollrath Awards

WIESBADEN, Germany - Five human resources professionals were recognized by U.S. Army Europe for their superior leadership and quality of service at the 2018 Fredrick E. Vollrath Human Resources Award For Excellence ceremony Feb. 5.
