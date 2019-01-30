Date Taken: 01.30.2019 Date Posted: 02.05.2019 22:48 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56231 Filename: 1902/DOD_106423976.mp3 Length: 00:01:13 Year 2019 Genre News Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Students from Matthew C. Perry High School visit nursing home (Radio), by PFC Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.