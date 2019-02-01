Today's stories: If you’ve ever considered becoming a teacher after your military career, then the Airman and Family Readiness Center has a program called Troops to Teachers. Also, the Air Force Thunderbird's show season schedule is released.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2019 12:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56203
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106417024.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|37
This work, Air Force Radio News 1 February 2019 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT