Captain David Murphy sits down with TSgt BRITTANY TAYLOR and SUHAJDA PRINGLE to talk about Keesler's Black History Month events for 2019.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2019 17:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:17:00
|Location:
|US
This work, KeesKast - Ep. 14 - Black History Month, by Andrew Whitman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
