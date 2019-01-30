Today's story: For the first time in its history, the 79th Rescue Squadron earned the That Others May Live Foundation Rescue Squadron of the Year Award in 2018.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2019 13:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56163
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106409877.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|34
This work, Air Force Radio News 30 January 2019 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT