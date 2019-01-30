(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 30 January 2019 A

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Air Force recently announced the 2019 Spark Tank finalists who will showcase their innovative ideas to Air Force senior leaders Feb. 28, in Orlando, Florida, at the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2019
    Date Posted: 01.30.2019 13:22
    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 January 2019 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS

    AFA
    AFRN
    Spark Tank

    • LEAVE A COMMENT