(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 29 January 2019 A

    Air Force Radio News 29 January 2019 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: For the first time in Air Force Academy history, enlisted Airmen will have the opportunity to be deliberately hired for faculty teaching positions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2019
    Date Posted: 01.29.2019 10:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56146
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106405501.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 29 January 2019 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    teaching
    Officers
    enlisted
    ACC
    Instructors
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    AF
    training
    Air University
    AFPC
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT