(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez Interview on AFN Tokyo, January 28th 2019

    Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez Interview on AFN Tokyo, January 28th 2019

    JAPAN

    01.28.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez spent an hour on the AFN Tokyo Midday Show. Topics include: leadership, career advice, reflections on a career of service in the Air Force, and time spent in Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2019
    Date Posted: 01.29.2019 03:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56145
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106404498.mp3
    Length: 00:56:02
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez Interview on AFN Tokyo, January 28th 2019, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    USFJ
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT