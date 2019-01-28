U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez spent an hour on the AFN Tokyo Midday Show. Topics include: leadership, career advice, reflections on a career of service in the Air Force, and time spent in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2019 03:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56145
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106404498.mp3
|Length:
|00:56:02
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez Interview on AFN Tokyo, January 28th 2019, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT