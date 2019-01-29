(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Seven marines Assist Airman

    JAPAN

    01.29.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jarren Burleson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Seven Marines used their basic knowledge of casualty care to assist an airman that crashed his motorcycle in Northern Okinawa. Their quick thinking possibly saved Airman ChAce Wozniak's life.

