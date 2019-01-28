(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 28 January 2019

    Pacific Pulse: 28 January 2019

    JAPAN

    01.28.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. and Japan forces practice combat medical training during exercise Iron Fist and Camp Zama hosts Japanese pilots and maintainers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2019
    Date Posted: 01.28.2019 19:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56133
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106403505.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 28 January 2019, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    DMA
    Iron Fist
    Pacific Pulse
    Media Center-Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT