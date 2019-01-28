(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 28 January 2019

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson's remarks at the introduction ceremony for the delivery of the first KC-46 Pegasus to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, January 25, 2019.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2019
    Date Posted: 01.28.2019 12:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
