Air Force Radio News 25 January 2019 B

Today's story: The Royal Australian Navy and the U.S. Navy gave a big thank-you to the Air Force Test Center and Edwards Air Force Base for their assistance in a critical test of the combat system on Australia's newest guided missile destroyer, the HMAS Hobart.

Due to the partial government shutdown, the 2018 Combined Federal Campaign, or CFC, has a new deadline of February 8th.