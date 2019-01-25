(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 25 January 2019 B

    Air Force Radio News 25 January 2019 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Royal Australian Navy and the U.S. Navy gave a big thank-you to the Air Force Test Center and Edwards Air Force Base for their assistance in a critical test of the combat system on Australia's newest guided missile destroyer, the HMAS Hobart.
    Due to the partial government shutdown, the 2018 Combined Federal Campaign, or CFC, has a new deadline of February 8th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2019
    Date Posted: 01.25.2019 12:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56103
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106397541.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 56

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 25 January 2019 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    Edwards AFB
    Combined Federal Campaign
    CFC
    Royal Australian Navy
    deadline
    guided missile destroyer
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT