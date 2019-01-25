Today's story: The Royal Australian Navy and the U.S. Navy gave a big thank-you to the Air Force Test Center and Edwards Air Force Base for their assistance in a critical test of the combat system on Australia's newest guided missile destroyer, the HMAS Hobart.
Due to the partial government shutdown, the 2018 Combined Federal Campaign, or CFC, has a new deadline of February 8th.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2019 12:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56103
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106397541.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|56
This work, Air Force Radio News 25 January 2019 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT