Today's story: A high-fidelity modeling and simulation environment for the F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor is under development.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2019 12:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56101
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106397515.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|47
This work, Air Force Radio News 25 January 2019 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT