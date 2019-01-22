(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 2019 January 22 B

    Air Force Radio News 2019 January 22 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Story: The 412th Electronic Warfare Group at Edwards Air Force Base, California is inching closer to bringing their joint simulation environment to life.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2019
    Date Posted: 01.22.2019 11:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56037
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106386669.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9
    Podcast Hits: 59

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 2019 January 22 B, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    simulation
    edwards
    412th
    california
    maintenance
    innovation
    electronic warfare group
    edwards air force base california
    joint simulation environment
    jse

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT