Today's Story: The 412th Electronic Warfare Group at Edwards Air Force Base, California is inching closer to bringing their joint simulation environment to life.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2019 11:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56037
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106386669.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
|Podcast Hits:
|59
This work, Air Force Radio News 2019 January 22 B, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT