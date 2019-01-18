(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 2019 January 18 A

    Air Force Radio News 2019 January 18 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Story: A virtual reality and augmented reality demonstration took place this month at Joint Base Langley, Virginia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2019
    Date Posted: 01.18.2019 09:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56007
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106379889.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 41

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 2019 January 18 A, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    advancement
    vr
    virtual reality
    langley
    ar
    technology
    aircraft armament systems
    munitions systems
    joint base langley
    augmented reality
    air force radio news
    afrn

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT