Date Taken: 01.18.2019 Date Posted: 01.18.2019 09:31 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56007 Filename: 1901/DOD_106379889.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 41

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 2019 January 18 A, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.