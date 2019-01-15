(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 15 January 2019 B

    Air Force Radio News 15 January 2019 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Military OneSource offers MilTax to help service members file their taxes easily.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2019
    Date Posted: 01.15.2019 12:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55963
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106369897.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 44

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 15 January 2019 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Taxes
    Tax Season
    Filing
    Military OneSource
    W-2
    AFRN
    MilTax

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT