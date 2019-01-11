Today's stories: Three B-2 Spirit Bombers are in the Pacific to support US Strategic Command's Bomber Task Force, or BTF. Also, you can file your taxes this year through Military One-Source Miltax.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2019 15:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55959
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106362501.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|15
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 January 2019 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
