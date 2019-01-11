Pacific Pulse: 11 January 2019

On this Pacific Pulse, members of Japan Air Self-Defense Force, U.S. Forces Japan, and Fifth Air Force take part in a traditional Daruma Doll eye-painting ceremony at Yokota AB, seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 deploy to the Northern Mariana Islands to support Super Typhoon Yutu relief efforts, and commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command participates in this year's Raisina Dialogue.
