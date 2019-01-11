(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 11 January 2019

    Pacific Pulse: 11 January 2019

    JAPAN

    01.11.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, members of Japan Air Self-Defense Force, U.S. Forces Japan, and Fifth Air Force take part in a traditional Daruma Doll eye-painting ceremony at Yokota AB, seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 deploy to the Northern Mariana Islands to support Super Typhoon Yutu relief efforts, and commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command participates in this year's Raisina Dialogue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2019
    Date Posted: 01.10.2019 19:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55945
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106360246.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 11 January 2019, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NMCB 3
    Phil Davidson
    JASDF
    USFJ
    Japan Air Self Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan
    5AF
    Fifth Air Force
    Raisina Dialogue
    Daruma Doll
    Pacific Pulse
    INDOPACOM
    Typhoon Yutu

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT