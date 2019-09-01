(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 7: What Business Intelligence Can do for You - Pete Herrmann

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Pete Herrmann is a program manager for the Air Force Installation Contracting Agency Business Intelligence Competency Cell. He explains what business intelligence is and how acquisition teams can use it to effectively manage costs. If you haven’t heard about tools like the Air Force Business Intelligence Tool, Procurement IQ Research Reports or the Product Service Code (PSC) prediction tool, check out this episode. Pete explains how these valuable resources can provide actionable business intelligence for acquisition teams and the Air Force.

    For more information on the tools discussed in this episode, check out the following sites:

    --AFBIT Lite: https://public.tableau.com/profile/afbit#!/
    --Procurement IQ Reports: http://client.procurementiq.com/processlogin.aspx?u=ecGA9Dgmi0gKf3D%2b0bKp9NWtZxiX3cH0uX5NuJQbKkU%3d&p=xhPLKG%2fpZ0G%2fGKEdjWOklg%3d%3d

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    AUDIO INFO

    Length: 00:32:21
