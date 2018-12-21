Iwakuni radio news story of “Postal clerks work hard on MCAS Iwakuni (Package/Pkg)”.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2019 01:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55870
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106355203.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|Hometown:
|STONINGTON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Postal clerks work hard on MCAS Iwakuni (Radio), by PFC Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT