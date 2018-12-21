(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Postal clerks work hard on MCAS Iwakuni (Radio)

    Postal clerks work hard on MCAS Iwakuni (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.21.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Jaxson Fryar 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni radio news story of “Postal clerks work hard on MCAS Iwakuni (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2018
    Date Posted: 01.08.2019 01:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55870
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106355203.mp3
    Length: 00:01:11
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
    Hometown: STONINGTON, CT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Postal clerks work hard on MCAS Iwakuni (Radio), by PFC Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    Mail
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Packages
    United States Marine Corps
    Postal
    Iwakuni
    Stamps
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    snail-mail

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT