Date Taken: 01.04.2019 Date Posted: 01.04.2019 14:55 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 55543 Filename: 1901/DOD_106351897.mp3 Length: 00:01:46 Track # 1 Year 2019 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 13

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - January 4, 2019, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.