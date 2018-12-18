(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    III MEF Leadership Interview

    III MEF Leadership Interview

    JAPAN

    12.18.2018

    3rd Marine Division   

    III MEF Marines leadership explain changes to the "Life in the III MEF" letter and answer listener questions with AFN Okinawa.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2018
    Date Posted: 01.03.2019
    Length: 00:34:37
    Location: JP
    AFN Okinawa III MEF

