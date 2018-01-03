(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 03 January 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: US Air Force combat controllers trained the Polish Special Operations Combat Control Team on how they conduct special operations air-land integration as part of a joint culmination exercise in Krakow, Poland.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 03 January 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    Polish Special Forces
    321st Special Tactics Squadron
    352 SOW
    AFRN
    321st STS
    352nd Special Operations Wing
    NIL team

