Air Force Radio News 03 January 2018 B

Today's story: US Air Force combat controllers trained the Polish Special Operations Combat Control Team on how they conduct special operations air-land integration as part of a joint culmination exercise in Krakow, Poland.
|01.03.2019
|01.03.2019 12:08
|Newscasts
|55528
|1901/DOD_106350106.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|Blues
|US
|7
|1
|1
|33
