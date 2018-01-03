(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 3 January 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 3 January 2018 A

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Effective Jan. 1, 2019, the Military Justice Act of 2016 will instate the most reform to the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Manual for Courts-Martial in decades, modernizing dated aspects of the military justice system while also providing transparency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2019
    Date Posted: 01.03.2019 10:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55524
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106350063.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 28

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 3 January 2018 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    UCMJ
    MCM
    AFRN
    Military Justice Act of 2016

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT