184 SC CG TOA Comments

Complete comments of Brig. Gen. Clint E. Walker, 184th Sustainment Command, during the transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 2, 2019.



Note that BG Walker addresses Maj. Gen. Walker, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, in his comments.



Story at the following link:



https://www.dvidshub.net/news/306124/184th-responsible-daily-middle-east-army-sustainment-operations