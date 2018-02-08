Operation Homefront’s “Back to School Brigade” launches at the base’s First Street Chapel. The event helped to provide children of E-1 to E-6 Airmen with free school supplies for the upcoming academic year.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2018 15:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55383
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106325466.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, "Back to School Brigade" comes to Travis AFB, by A1C Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT