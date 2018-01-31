(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    50th Commemoration Ceremony of the Tet Offensive

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2018

    Audio by Sean Schroeder 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In late January of 1968, communist forces launched the Tet Offensive, a series of attacks across South Vietnam during the Vietnam War. The Security Forces Exhibits Annex at JBSA-Lackland held a 50th commemoration ceremony to highlight the heroic actions of Security Police Airmen who fought and lost their lives during this crucial time of the Vietnam War.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th Commemoration Ceremony of the Tet Offensive, by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC

