Today's Story: The Air Force handbook one enlisted study guide is now available as a podcast on various platforms at no cost.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2018 13:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55286
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106317779.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|20
This work, Air Force Radio News 2018 December 19 B, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT