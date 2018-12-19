(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 2018 December 19 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Nevada Air National Guard will become official partners with the Republic of Fiji in the national guard's state partnership program early next year; and The Air Force will host a science, discovery and family fun event at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on January 13.

