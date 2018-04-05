(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Banchan (Side dish) White Day - Radio Bit

    Banchan (Side dish) White Day - Radio Bit

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.04.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Susan Lee 

    Media Center - Korea

    Little Miss Susie's Radio Bit, "Banchan" gives you a little side dish on some information on Korea, Korean culture, and interesting information/words for your time in-country! Today's lesson: White Day, March 14th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2018
    Date Posted: 12.19.2018 01:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55278
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106315800.mp3
    Length: 00:00:35
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Banchan (Side dish) White Day - Radio Bit, by SrA Susan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radio
    Korea
    south korea
    learning
    language
    Republic of Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT