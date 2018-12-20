(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 20 December 2018

    JAPAN

    12.19.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Maxwell Gargas 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, exercise Cope India comes to an end, airmen return the Bells of Balangiga to the Philippines, and Marines compete in a marksmanship competition in Okinawa.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Philippines
    Bells of Balangiga
    Cope India

