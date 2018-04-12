(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars 55 - An Interview with Tech. Sgt. Rider

    The Pillars 55 - An Interview with Tech. Sgt. Rider

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2018

    Audio by Catherine White 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Johanna Ackerberg, Mental Health Technician, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with Tech. Sgt. Jacqulyn Rider, NCO in charge of religious affairs. Previous podcast topics include: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

