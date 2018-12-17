(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 17 December 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 17 December 2018 B

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright posted on Facebook to remind Airmen that it's important to take care of their selves before they can take care of others.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2018
    Date Posted: 12.17.2018 14:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55243
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106308583.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 20

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 17 December 2018 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Facebook
    CMSAF
    Resiliency
    AFRN
    Chief Wright

