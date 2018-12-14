Date Taken: 12.14.2018 Date Posted: 12.14.2018 08:56 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 55225 Filename: 1812/DOD_106300801.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 14 December 2018 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.