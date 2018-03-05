April 2018 USO Tour of Naval Station Rota

Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Paul Selva and distinguished guests visited Naval Station Rota for the last stop in the 2018 USO Spring Tour. The USO works with military leaders, celebrities and dedicated volunteers to bring service members away from home a sense of comfort and entertainment. Guests included comedian Jon Stewart, celebrity chef Robert Irvine, UFC Fighters Paige VanZant and Max Holloway, country singer Craig Morgan and retired NBA All-Star Richard "Rip" Hamilton. The USO Tour began with a visit aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney and ended with a meet and greet with service members from all branches and their families stationed at NAVSTA Rota.