Today's story: In the past year, Air Force Operational Energy (SAF/IEN), helped the Air Force become more efficient in regards to aviation fuel.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2018 12:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55211
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106298066.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 13 December 2018 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT