(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 13 December 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 13 December 2018 B

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: In the past year, Air Force Operational Energy (SAF/IEN), helped the Air Force become more efficient in regards to aviation fuel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2018
    Date Posted: 12.13.2018 12:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55211
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106298066.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 13 December 2018 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    aviation fuel
    AFRN
    Air Force Operational Energy
    (SAF/IEN)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT