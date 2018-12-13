(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    Recovery efforts are still underway aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune from the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Florence, which made landfall in September. Marines reporting to the base were instructed by Administrative Message 627/18 to postpone dependent travel due to the limited housing available after the storm destroyed and degraded 70 percent of the infrastructure on and around the base. Onslow Beach, a portion of the base effected by the hurricane, will be reopened for recreational use on Dec. 14 as efforts continue to restore the base to its former condition.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1982,
    The Vietnam Veterans Memorial, containing the names of more than 13,000 Marines who lost their lives in Vietnam, was dedicated this date at the Memorial site in Washington, D.C. The dedication and parade that preceded it were part of a week-long National Salute to Vietnam Veterans.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2018
    Date Posted: 12.13.2018
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

