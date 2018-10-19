(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Station Rota, Spain October 2018 Town Hall Whole Show

    Naval Station Rota, Spain October 2018 Town Hall Whole Show

    SPAIN

    10.19.2018

    Audio by Lauren Howes 

    AFN Rota

    This is a telescoped version of the October 2018 Naval Station Rota, Spain Town Hall broadcast aired via radio and social media by AFN Rota.

    During this quarterly event the base CO Capt. Mike MacNicholl speaks to military and civilian base employees about issues that concern them and also has guest speakers from the base hospital, school, housing office, commissary and more. During this event guests are encouraged to participate and ask questions either in person or via social media.

    MC1(SW/AW) Lauren Howes
    MC2(SW) Patrick Maher
    IC2(SW) Dillion Lockhart
    MC2(SW) Pasquale Sena

    AFN
    Town hall
    Spain
    Rota
    MacNicholl

