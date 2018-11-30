(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Rota - MWR Trip to Rome Spot

    AFN Rota - MWR Trip to Rome Spot

    SPAIN

    11.30.2018

    Audio by Lauren Howes 

    AFN Rota

    This is a spot produced by MC1 (SW/AW) Lauren Howes at AFN Rota to promote one of the International Trips that Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) at Naval Base Rota, Spain organizes throughout the year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2018
    Date Posted: 12.12.2018 04:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55028
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106289333.mp3
    Length: 00:00:57
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota - MWR Trip to Rome Spot, by Lauren Howes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN Rota
    MWR
    Rota
    Rome
    Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT