    Air Force Radio News 07 December 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: US Air Force and Royal Air Force leaders signed a charter ensuring aircraft readiness and interoperability at a meeting. Also, military leaders can show their appreciation by recognizing civilian employees with the highest honor the Department of Defense gives to employers for supporting National Guard and Reserve employees.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    RAF
    USAF
    Charter
    Freedom Award
    AFRN
    F-35B Lightning ll
    Combat Air Interoperability Working Group Charter
    F-35A Lightning ll

