    Air Force Radio News 07 December 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: District of Columbia National Guard Airmen joined Soldiers and multiple agencies to provide security, transportation, and disaster response capabilities during former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral held at the Washington National Cathedral. Also, don't forget to congratulate your new Chief Master Sergeants, as the 18E9 promotion cycle statistics have been released.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 07 December 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

