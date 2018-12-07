Today's stories: District of Columbia National Guard Airmen joined Soldiers and multiple agencies to provide security, transportation, and disaster response capabilities during former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral held at the Washington National Cathedral. Also, don't forget to congratulate your new Chief Master Sergeants, as the 18E9 promotion cycle statistics have been released.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2018 13:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54974
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106278905.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|21
This work, Air Force Radio News 07 December 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
